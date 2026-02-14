Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva firms up plan for cadre training next month

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities of city cadre training as part of the party’s mega national campaign beginning March 7.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s cadre training mega campaign will begin from March 7 across the country, including Delhi.

Sachdeva chaired the coordination meeting of the Delhi BJP with the objective of empowering the new party entrants.

Addressing the meeting, BJP National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash said that from March 7, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega Campaign 2026 will be launched nationwide with the objective “Capable Workers, Empowered Organisation.”

Shiv Prakash explained the importance of training and the organisation’s expectations from its workers to 132 selected workers from various categories.

Apart from Shiv Prakash, the different sessions of the meeting were addressed by Sachdeva, in-charge of North-West Indian States and Jammu and Kashmir MLA Devender Kumar Manial, Delhi BJP Organisation General Secretary Pavan Rana, Co-In-charge of North-West Indian States and Delhi MLA Ajay Mahawar, Head of Delhi BJP Training Team and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Training team members Sumeet Bhasin, Punit Agrawal, Rajkumar Sharma and Kajal Pawar.

The BJP has finalised training for workers on 14 subjects, for which Delhi BJP has appointed 14 subject heads. These subject heads will participate in the North-West States Subject Heads’ Training Camp to be held in Chandigarh on Monday, said a statement.

The Delhi BJP President said that under the Central team’s plan, worker training camps will be organised in all 256 organisational mandals of Delhi between March 7 and April 14, following which district-level and state-level training camps will also be conducted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday unveiled the statue of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the first Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Shahdara.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the vision and mission initiated by Dr Hedgewar have today evolved into a strong and expansive organisation dedicated to the service of the nation.

His approach of organising society through character building has laid a firm foundation for India’s cultural awakening.

She stated that the statue installed at the institute is not merely a memorial, but a continuing source of inspiration embodying service, dedication and the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

