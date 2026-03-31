Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva criticises AAP for spreading lies on ‘Pink Cards’

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and General Secretary and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Tuesday condemned the “misinformation” being spread by Aam Aadmi Party workers, with the help of some video journalists, regarding the women’s ‘Saheli Pink Cards’ used in DTC buses.

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The Delhi BJP chief appealed to women to beware of misinformation and freely use their Pink Cards as per their convenience.

The Delhi BJP President stated that in recent days, some video journalists are being “misused” by AAP leaders to mislead women into believing that once a Pink Card is tapped in a bus, it cannot be tapped again for the next one hour.

Sachdeva said that this is completely false propaganda. On Monday, workers of the Mahila Morcha tested this by switching buses and successfully tapping the Pink Card three times within just half an hour.

The Delhi BJP chief urged women in Delhi to freely travel anywhere in the city using Pink Cards or Pink Tickets in DTC’s modern e-buses as well as other buses.

Sachdeva stated that, considering the time required to issue Pink Cards to lakhs of women, Pink Tickets will continue to be available in buses for the next few months.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has also been instructed to facilitate Pink Card issuance among women through the public representatives’ offices.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also asserted that the 'Saheli Pink Card' scheme for women bus commuters is functioning "100 per cent” efficiently and without any issues.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on her political opponents, alleging that they were uncomfortable with initiatives aimed at empowering women. “They are bothered by girls riding bicycles — how will the ‘Saheli Pink Card’ ever appeal to them?” she said, taking a swipe at the AAP.

Gupta reiterated that the Pink Saheli Card scheme is operating smoothly and continues to benefit women across the national Capital. “The Pink Saheli Card is working perfectly. It offers free rides. Just tap. Travel without worry,” she said in her post.

In a video message accompanying her statement, the Chief Minister addressed what she termed as “false propaganda” being circulated about the scheme. She claimed that certain political elements are deliberately spreading rumours to create confusion among women users of the card.

--IANS

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