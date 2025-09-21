Delhi BJP chief slams Kejriwal for sharing ‘doctored’ video of CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday hit out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly posting an edited part of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s interview with the aim of kicking up a political controversy.

The Delhi BJP President said that Kejriwal has posted a “doctored” video of a TV interview, which allegedly shows CM Gupta as claiming, “The BJP is doing what Congress did for 60/70 years”.

Sachdeva said, on seeing the full video of the interview, it gets clear that CM Gupta had actually said that it's surprising that when for 60/70 years Congress and others were winning every election, they had no problems, but now, when the BJP is winning, the Opposition has raised the allegation of rigging.

Sachdeva said that it is shameful that Kejriwal, himself a former CM and National Convenor of AAP, is indulging in the promotion of a manipulated video to malign CM Gupta’s image and gain political mileage.

The BJP leader said that Kejriwal's problem is that the performance of the seven-month-old Rekha Gupta government has outshone his 10-year governance.

Earlier, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor slammed another AAP leader for alleging that drugs were freely available in the city.

It is laughable to see AAP leaders like Durgesh Pathak raising concerns over drug sales or youth drug abuse in Delhi — these are nothing more than politically driven accusations, he said.

He said that drug addiction is not something that develops overnight, and campaigning against drugs is not the sole responsibility of the Delhi Police. The Excise Department, which is responsible for such campaigns, comes under the Delhi government.

“If drugs are being sold in Delhi today,” Kapoor said, adding, “Then it must have been going on during the tenure of the AAP government as well.”

He posed a question to Pathak: “On what basis are you blaming the current BJP government, which has been in power for only 6 or 7 months, for the rising drug sales in the city?”

Can he tell the people what anti-drug campaigns were run by the previous AAP government’s Excise Department in Delhi during their 11-year rule? he said.

