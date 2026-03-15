Delhi BJP chief slams Congress, AAP for spreading misinformation on LPG supply

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that misinformation spread by political parties like the Congress and the AAP has created a misconception of cooking gas shortage in the minds of some people, leading to panic booking of LPG cylinders.

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Sachdeva criticised the protest march taken out by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi over the alleged shortage of cooking gas cylinders.

He said that the cylinder march taken out in East Delhi on Sunday is proof of the petty politics of “AAP” leaders, and by organising such marches, they are creating a favourable environment for black marketers.

The Delhi BJP President said due to the Iran conflict, the global cooking gas supply has been affected to some extent not only in India but also in countries ranging from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka to even the US.

However, nowhere in the world are governments facing political opposition from within their own countries on this issue, he said.

Sachdeva, in a statement, said that even during the time of demonetisation and the pandemic, leaders of AAP and the Congress had spread misinformation ranging from a shortage of currency notes to a shortage of oxygen.

“However, the common people of the country responded by handing them a political setback by electing the BJP government for a second and third time,” he said.

Just like during demonetisation and the Covid period, the common citizen of the country trusts Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stands with him. “AAP leaders will not be able to mislead them,” said Sachdeva.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warned that strict action would be taken if any individual or organisation was found spreading misinformation or rumours on “LPG shortage” in the city.

She also appealed to citizens not to pay attention to rumours; there are enough fuel stocks to take care of citizens’ needs despite the conflict in Iran disrupting the global fuel supply chain.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event, the Chief Minister said spreading rumours and creating panic among people is not appropriate.

“Both the Central and the State governments are closely monitoring the situation with full responsibility, and there is no reason for citizens to panic,” she said.

--IANS

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