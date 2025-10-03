Delhi BJP chief slams AAP’s misleading comments on health services

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for misleading remarks made by the party’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj regarding a ‘plan’ to privatise Delhi’s healthcare services.

Calling Bharadwaj’s comments about alleged mismanagement in government hospitals and plans to privatise services a lie, Sachdeva said such remarks were unfortunate.

He said that before spreading misinformation about the functioning of Delhi’s hospitals, Saurabh Bharadwaj must not forget that during his own tenure as Health Minister, there were numerous scams in this sector.

Sachdeva referred to the alleged wrongdoings during the AAP government’s tenure, including the machine procurement scams in government hospitals, multiple patient registrations and test frauds in Mohalla Clinics under a single mobile number and the distribution of fake medicines to the public.

The Delhi BJP chief stated that before accusing the BJP of planning to privatise health services, Bharadwaj should explain whether it is not true that under the Arvind Kejriwal government, crucial services such as pathology tests, X-rays, and MRIs in government hospitals were shut down and handed over to private entities, leading to massive kickbacks.

He added that the people of Delhi are aware that an investigation is ongoing into the hospital construction scam involving Bharadwaj and his AAP government.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that Dr R.N. Das, Bharadwaj’s secretary, was a patron of an unlicensed private hospital where a tragic fire claimed the lives of seven newborns — yet the former AAP Minister took no action.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP organised a tribute meeting in memory of Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra, former President of Delhi Jan Sangh and BJP, and former Chief Executive Councillor of Delhi.

The meeting was held at the Civic Centre under the leadership of the Delhi BJP President.

A large number of BJP leaders and workers paid floral tributes to the late leader. Union Minister Manohar Lal, RSS Delhi Prant Pracharak Anil Agarwal, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the gathering.

