Delhi BJP chief slams AAP for questioning CM Gupta’s ‘Green Budget’​

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday accused Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj of spreading lies about the “Green Budget” presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.​

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The Delhi BJP President said that today, in his typical style, Bharadwaj objected to calling the 2026–27 budget of the Delhi government a “Green Budget.”​

“This objection is not only laughable but also reflects his administrative and political ignorance,” he said, adding that the AAP leader’s remarks are increasingly getting ridiculous day by day as he is looking to raise issues merely to stay in the news.​

Sachdeva questioned Bharadwaj, stating that governments in Delhi have always spent on health and education. However, Arvind Kejriwal, without constructing new school buildings or opening new hospitals, promoted his government’s education and health budgets year after year as revolutionary.​

Now that the BJP government has claimed to have presented a “Green Budget,” Bharadwaj is engaging in childish opposition.​

The Delhi BJP President added that every government creates budget heads under which allocations are made. Following the same system, the current Delhi government has included expenditures on improving roads through the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, along with projects such as RRTS, promotion of e-buses and electric vehicles, and initiatives like the pink ticket scheme, under the “Green Budget” head.​

In another development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated that Kejriwal’s latest post on the social media platform X is a new tactic of his old political strategy.​

The spokesperson said that despite being in power for 11 years, Kejriwal did not deliver work and instead relied solely on playing the victim card.​

“Now that his 11 years of administrative failures and corruption are being exposed, he is once again trying to play the victim card,” said Kapoor.​

The Delhi BJP spokesperson further added that Kejriwal had succeeded twice —in 2015 and 2020 — by playing the victim card, but now the people of Delhi fully understand his double game and will no longer be misled.​

--IANS

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