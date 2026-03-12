Delhi BJP chief hails PM Modi, foreign policy for Indian oil ships’ safety in Gulf​

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday that India-flagged fuel ships receiving safe passage through the war-affected Strait of Hormuz, under Iranian military control, reflects India’s clear foreign policy and the growing global reputation of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

Read More

The Delhi BJP President stated that, at a time when conflict is ongoing between Iran and the United States, Iran's granting safe passage to Indian fuel ships following India's request demonstrates PM Modi’s stature as a global statesman.​

He said the development is also a setback for leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, who engage in petty politics within the country and damage India’s image at home and abroad.​

Sachdeva stated that the world is currently facing a fuel crisis, especially regarding cooking gas.​

“In such a situation, Iran's granting of safe passage to Indian ships shows that the country is in the safe hands of strong leadership. It would be better if some opposition leaders in the country stop playing with India’s image,” he said.​

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi flagged the issue of LPG shortages hitting restaurants in the wake of the West Asia crisis and claimed that this was the "beginning of pain" that will only aggravate in the days to come.​

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the 'LPG crisis', the Congress MP targeted the Union government for its alleged surrender to the US administration's diktats and asked how US President Donald Trump could decide "from where and from whom India makes its oil purchases".​

"The pain has just started. Restaurants are closing, there is widespread panic about LPG, street vendors are affected, and as I said, this is only the beginning," the Lok Sabha LoP added.​

These claims were subsequently countered by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who declared that the country's oil reserves were full and that there was no looming crisis.​

--IANS

rch/dan

​