Delhi BJP chief cleans, hastens reopening of Chhath Ghat near Yamuna Bank Metro Station

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday joined efforts for cleaning and opening a Chhath Puja Ghat located under the pontoon bridge near Yamuna Bank Metro Station, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the Purvanchal community.

Sachdeva personally visited the under-construction Chhath Ghat beneath the Metro Station, participated in the cleanliness drive, and said that by building this ghat, which was forced closed by the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, the aspirations of the community living in nearby areas like Laxmi Nagar and Pandav Nagar have been fulfilled.

On Friday morning, many East Delhi residents belonging to the Purvanchal community had met Sachdeva under the leadership of Bihar Jagran Manch patron and NDMC member Dinesh Pratap Singh, said a Delhi BJP statement.

The residents told the Delhi BJP chief that in 2020 the Arvind Kejriwal government had closed the Chhath Puja Ghat located under the pontoon bridge and requested Sachdeva to help reopen this Ghat.

The Delhi BJP President immediately spoke with local officials, obtained permission for the reconstruction of the ghat, and started the construction work using JCB machines, said the statement.

Sachdeva said that while the Kejriwal government used to obstruct religious and cultural festivals, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is promoting celebrations filled with joy and enthusiasm among the people.

Accompanying Sachdeva on Saturday were NDMC member Dinesh Pratap Singh, MLA Abhay Verma, Shahdara District BJP President Deepak Gaba, Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, Councillor Sandeep Kapoor, Neelam Neetu Chaudhary, Ramkishore Sharma, and a large number of Bihar Jagran Manch members who participated in the cleanliness drive at the ghat.

Dinesh Pratap Singh said that the Purvanchal community and members of Bihar Jagran Manch of East Delhi are thankful to the Delhi BJP President and the Delhi Government for reopening the Chhath Ghat near Yamuna Bank Metro Station.

