Delhi BJP attacks AAP for shortage of special educators in MCD schools

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The Delhi BJP and the AAP crossed swords on Saturday over the shortage of special educators for students with special needs in civic schools, with the former blaming the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit for ignoring the issue during the past 10 years.

After the AAP raised the issue on Saturday, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated that the Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Ankush Narang, is merely a “statement warrior.”

Before pointing fingers at the BJP, AAP leader Narang should tell the people of Delhi why the Kejriwal government paralysed the working of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the past 10 years.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said it is unfortunate that, driven by political malice, the Aam Aadmi Party weakened the finances of the three BJP-led municipal corporations from 2015 to 2024.

And after coming to power, the AAP government practically stalled the functioning of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi for almost two and a half years — ruining the entire civic administration. “Now, the same people are questioning the BJP about civic issues,” he said.

Kapoor said that the BJP believes that every school must have special educators for students with special needs, and Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, along with Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, will soon ensure this requirement is fulfilled.

However, Ankush Narang must explain why, when the Aam Aadmi Party ruled the MCD from December 2022 to April 2025, the “education - reforming” AAP Mayor Shelly Oberoi failed to complete the appointments of special educators.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva hailed the Rekha Gupta government’s initiative to offer a rebate on pending Delhi Jal Board bills.

Sachdeva said that the former Arvind Kejriwal government made several announcements in the past, but never brought any plan to resolve the disputed bills of the Jal Board.

In contrast, the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government, working with determination, has paved the way to resolve the issues of millions of consumers, he said.

