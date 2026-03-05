Delhi: Atishi seeks L-G's apology for 'political conspiracy' to taint Kejriwal in liquor policy case

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, on Thursday, asked Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena to apologise for the alleged "political conspiracies" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to implicate Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

She said the L-G should take moral responsibility for the failed bid to implicate Kejriwal in the case which has been dismissed by a Special CBI court.

Citing a recent reprieve offered to Kejriwal in the case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Atishi, in a note circulated in public domain, said, "The lies, propaganda, and political conspiracies perpetrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party over the past several years regarding Delhi's so-called liquor policy have now been completely exposed before the nation."

"The Court has made it clear that there was no scam in Delhi's liquor policy and that the allegations against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are baseless. Furthermore, the court refused to accept the CBI case," the Delhi LoP said.

"Delhi L-G Saxena should now take moral responsibility and admit to the nation and the people of Delhi that they orchestrated this conspiracy... and publicly apologise to Kejriwal and Sisodia and to the two crore people of Delhi," Atishi added.

Hailing the court reprieve for Kejriwal, the Delhi LoP said, "This decision is not merely a personal victory for two leaders (Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia), but a victory for the honour and truth of the people of Delhi. It has also become clear how the BJP government in power at the Centre misused investigative agencies to defame its political opponents."

Atishi alleged that the BJP fabricated false cases for its own political gain, attempted to destabilise the democratically elected government, and mocked democracy by imprisoning public leaders, adding, "This was not merely an act of political vendetta, but a direct attack on the democratic system."

