Delhi Assembly to host ‘Know Your Prime Minister’ exhibition: Speaker

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) On the occasion of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Legislative Assembly is going to organise a Special Exhibition “Know Your Prime Minister”, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday.

He said that the Exhibition will showcase the Prime Minister’s journey and will remain open to the public till October 2.

“It will help citizens connect with the inspiring journey of their Prime Minister, his vision, and his significant contributions to nation-building,” he said.

As a part of the celebrations, a dedicated book gallery focusing on the Prime Minister will be inaugurated in the Assembly Library to enable legislators and scholars to learn from his thoughts, words, and works, he said.

A Tree Plantation Drive will also be undertaken in line with the Prime Minister’s initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, symbolising growth, sustainability, and the commitment to pass on to the next generation an India that is greener, healthier, and more resilient, said Gupta.

The Speaker said this is not merely a celebration of the life of an individual but a tribute to a leader whose vision, resolve, and relentless service have become inseparable from the story of New India.

He noted that these hallowed halls, which have witnessed India’s democratic journey, remind us that true leadership lies not in privilege but in duty.

Few lives illustrate this more powerfully than that Narendra Modi — a son of the soil who rose from humble beginnings to the nation’s highest office through sheer dedication, determination, and service.

His story, Gupta added, embodies the spirit of democracy itself: that in India, leadership is earned through sacrifice, vision, and faith in the people.

Gupta inspected the Exhibition Hall and the Dedicated Gallery in the Library along with senior officers of the Delhi Assembly, including officials from the Public Works Department, and reviewed all arrangements for the upcoming function.

He has also extended invitations to all MLAs, urging them to inform and encourage people in their respective constituencies to visit the event and gain deeper insights into the life and contributions of the Prime Minister.

