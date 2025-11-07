Delhi Assembly to hold grand event today on 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Delhi Legislative Assembly will organise a special programme on Friday to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the iconic National Song “Vande Mataram”, penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875.

On this historic occasion, Speaker Vijender Gupta will unveil a commemorative plaque celebrating the milestone, said an official statement.

The event will also feature a cultural programme by artists from the Sahitya Kala Parishad, highlighting the spirit of patriotism and unity inspired by “Vande Mataram”.

To mark the celebration, the Delhi Legislative Assembly building will be illuminated in the colours of the National Flag in the evening.

Gupta said, “Vande Mataram” is not merely a song — it is the soul of India’s freedom movement and a timeless ode to our motherland.”

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly is proud to honour 150 years of this national treasure, which continues to inspire unity, sacrifice, and patriotism among all Indians. By commemorating this historic milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to the ideals and spirit that shaped our nation,” he said.

“Vande Mataram,” meaning “I bow to thee, Mother”, occupies an immortal place in India’s cultural and historical journey, he said.

Penned during a period of national awakening, the song became the soul of India’s freedom struggle, instilling a deep sense of pride, unity, and devotion to the motherland. Its words transcend time, reminding every Indian of the beauty, strength, and spiritual essence of the nation, he said.

This milestone marks not only the completion of 150 years since the song was written but also the enduring relevance of its message in modern India, said the statement.

By commemorating this anniversary, the Delhi Legislative Assembly pays tribute to the timeless legacy of the song and its role in shaping India’s national identity.

The planned celebrations reflect the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s resolve to uphold and promote the values of national pride, cultural heritage, and unity in diversity, said Gupta.

Through this programme, the Assembly pays tribute to the song that continues to inspire generations to serve and celebrate India with devotion and dignity, he said.

