Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta calls for promoting MSMEs

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday that MSMEs contribute nearly 45 per cent of India’s total exports, and with the right policy framework, global partnerships and innovation, this share can rise to 60-70 per cent.

Delivering the keynote address as Chief Guest at an MSME summit organised by industry bodies along with the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), he said the growth of such enterprises is the path that will lead India towards becoming an economic superpower.

The theme of the summit — ‘Empowering MSMEs, Connecting Globally’— set the stage for deliberations on Artificial Intelligence and digital adoption in MSMEs, export strategies, women and youth entrepreneurship, and international competitiveness.

Gupta said the summit embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of “Local to Global”, describing it as “not just a slogan but the manifesto of India’s economic revolution.”

With participation from trade representatives of over 20 countries — including the US, UK, Russia, and the UAE — the summit provides a platform for Indian entrepreneurs to access new markets, adopt advanced technologies, and expand their global footprint.

“The strength of India does not rest only in its large industries, but in the countless small dreams that millions of MSME entrepreneurs are fulfilling every day. These small dreams are together showing India the path towards becoming a developed nation,” said Gupta.

He called upon entrepreneurs to move beyond “Make in India” towards “Made for the World”, a vision inspired by PM Modi, stressing that innovation, quality enhancement, and integration with global supply chains are key to achieving this goal.

He also urged women and youth to seize the opportunities being created through government policies, international collaborations, and platforms such as this summit.

“Let us collectively pledge to empower India’s MSMEs to emerge as global leaders in trade and innovation,” he said.

“By harnessing our entrepreneurial spirit, technological advancement, and cultural strengths, we can transform our economy into not merely a self-reliant one but a dynamic force that drives inclusive growth,” he said.

The summit was attended by diplomats, visionary business leaders, leading industrialists, renowned scholars, and dynamic entrepreneurs from across the globe.

