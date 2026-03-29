Delhi Assembly Speaker to interact with Yuva Sansad participants tomorrow

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, on Monday, will interact with young participants of the State Level Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad (VBYP) 2026, being organised in collaboration with 'My Bharat' portal under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, an official said on Sunday.

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The interaction forms part of the State Level round of VBYP 2026, aimed at promoting engagement of young citizens with democratic institutions and legislative processes, an official statement said.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker will interact with the youth at a conference room, near Chief Minister's Office at the Delhi Assembly in Old Secretariat.

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament is a platform for young voices to engage in national discussions and shape the vision for 'Viksit Bharat@2047'.

It fosters leadership, civic participation, and policy discussions, enabling students to deliberate on key national issues.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, this edition is fully offline and implemented through 'MY Bharat' initiative to maximise youth participation," an official statement said.

According to Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament marks a transformation from the Traditional Youth Parliament with the vision to prepare a new generation of dynamic, solution-oriented, and policy-aware youth leaders.

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament is conducted at three levels.

"The district level rounds are conducted at district nodes. The state level programmes are conducted at 17 State Assemblies and remaining 18 in other government establishments," a statement said.

"These rounds mark a historic milestone in bridging the gap between youth and governance. Sessions are presided over by State Speakers lending significance to youth discussions," the statement added.

The themes for VBYP are chosen broadly to encourage wider youth engagement in public life, in line with the broader national vision of fostering greater participation of young people from diverse, non-political backgrounds in the democratic process, contributing to the overall vision of "Viksit Bharat @ 2047".

The young participants in the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament from all states and Union Territories come from varied linguistic, social, and geographical backgrounds, bringing with them a diverse range of opinions, experiences, and ideas, which showcased the rich diversity of youth perspectives across the country.

"Through Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, the participants get a formal platform to deliberate on national issues, interact with policymakers, and contribute meaningfully to India's developmental journey," the statement added.

--IANS

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