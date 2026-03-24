Delhi Assembly, Speaker receive fresh bomb threat ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly and Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday received another bomb threat via email, prompting an immediate investigation by the Delhi Police.

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According to officials, a threatening email warned that the Delhi Legislative Assembly would be blown up. A similar threat was also issued regarding a nearby Delhi Metro station. The email sent to the Speaker’s official account was received at 7.49 a.m., while another threatening message was sent to the Assembly’s official email ID at 7.28 a.m.

The email reportedly mentioned several high-profile names, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Police have launched a thorough probe to trace the origin of the emails and assess the credibility of the threat. Security has been heightened in and around the Assembly premises and nearby locations as a precautionary measure.

This is not the first such incident. Earlier, on February 23, Speaker Vijender Gupta had received a similar email threat from purported “Khalistan” supporters warning of a possible bomb blast targeting him and the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. Following that threat, the Speaker’s office promptly informed the Delhi Police Commissioner, and necessary security arrangements were put in place.

The earlier email was allegedly sent by a group calling itself the “Khalistan National Army” and came at a time when the Speaker had referred a matter to the Committee of Privileges. The issue pertained to video clips of Leader of Opposition Atishi’s alleged remarks in the Assembly, which were claimed to be disrespectful towards Sikh Gurus.

The fresh threat comes on a crucial day as the Delhi government is set to present its Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the Assembly. The Budget is expected to focus on key sectors such as education, healthcare, electricity and water subsidies, women’s welfare, and infrastructure development.

Officials indicated that the Budget, estimated at around Rs 1.10 lakh crore, may include measures aimed at providing relief to the common man, along with new schemes to boost development. Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to present her government’s second budget.

--IANS

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