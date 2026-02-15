Delhi Assembly Speaker issues attendance advisory to House panel members, officials

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Issuing an advisory for regular attendance, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Sunday that House Committees are the working pillars of legislative oversight and their effectiveness depends upon the seriousness, regular participation, and collective wisdom of members.

He issued advisory to members serving on various House Committees of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, urging them to ensure regular attendance and active participation in Committee meetings.

"The advisory emphasises that Committees play a crucial role in examining matters relating to governance, administrative functioning, and public accountability," a statement said.

Meaningful engagement within Committees, the Speaker noted, strengthens institutional functioning and ensures that recommendations are comprehensive and well considered.

The communication further highlights that Committee proceedings often require the presence of senior officers from concerned departments for presentations and for furnishing relevant factual inputs on matters under examination.

Assembly Speaker Gupta said the participation of senior-most officers facilitates substantive discussions and aids in expediting decision-making.

In a related development, the General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi government has issued a circular to all Administrative Secretaries directing them to attend sittings of the House Committees whenever called upon by the Assembly Secretariat.

"In unavoidable circumstances, a suitably senior officer, fully conversant with the subject matter, may be deputed with prior approval to ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings," it said.

Administrative Secretaries have also been requested to ensure timely submission of information and records sought by the Committees.

Recently, the General Administration Department had issued instructions on this matter to facilitate structured coordination between the Executive and the Legislature.

These measures collectively aim to strengthen coordination between the Legislature and the Executive and reinforce the effectiveness of the Committee system in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

