Delhi Assembly Speaker interacts with Ladakh students

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday interacted with students from Ladakh and other regions, saying that such exchanges are the foundation of a confident and integrated India.

“When students from Ladakh and other regions of our country visit democratic institutions under the SERU initiative, they do not merely travel across geography; they strengthen the living bond of national unity. Such exchanges are the foundation of a confident and integrated India,” said the Speaker

Addressing an interactive session with a delegation of students from the Union Territory of Ladakh and various other regions, Gupta emphasised that the visit to the historic institution was not merely ceremonial.

He stated that it serves as a vital opportunity for young citizens to witness the functioning of a democratic system built upon dialogue, accountability, and public service.

He remarked that within these walls, policies are shaped and public concerns are raised in accordance with the Constitution.

The visit was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) under the Students’ Experience in Regional Understanding (SERU) initiative.

Highlighting the national vision, the Speaker noted that India stands at a pivotal moment.

He defined Viksit Bharat as a goal that transcends economic progress, encompassing social inclusion, quality education, and technological advancement.

He reminded the students that the journey toward 2047 will be defined by their integrity, innovation, and commitment to unity.

Gupta spoke at length on the programme’s guiding philosophy, "Aatm Deepo Bhav" (Be your own light).

He encouraged the students to cultivate clarity of thought and self-confidence, asserting that national development is sustained by individuals who think responsibly.

He noted that from the landscapes of Ladakh to the energy of the capital, every region contributes to the nation's strength.

In a significant administrative update, Gupta apprised the students that the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) is now fully operational within the Government of NCT of Delhi.

This makes Delhi arguably the first State Assembly in the country to implement such a comprehensive, real-time audit monitoring portal, setting a new benchmark for financial transparency, he said.

The Speaker also briefed them about transformative digital milestones, including the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Through this initiative, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has transitioned into a fully digital, paperless House. Furthermore, the Assembly has achieved a major environmental milestone by converting into a solar-powered green legislature.

Preserving the "spirit of democracy," Gupta announced that the Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to be transformed into a distinguished Heritage Site.

This initiative will open its historic doors to the general public, allowing citizens to experience firsthand the institution’s remarkable journey and its enduring contribution to India’s democratic framework, he said.

