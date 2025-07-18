Delhi Assembly Speaker apprises Lok Sabha Speaker of digital initiatives

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and apprised him of the ongoing development and modernisation initiatives at the city legislature.

Gupta presented an update on the implementation of the NeVA project, digitisation of the library, and the transition to solar energy.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has embarked on a comprehensive modernisation of its library.

Demonstrating its commitment to harnessing advanced technologies for creating an efficient, inclusive, and digitally empowered knowledge ecosystem for both legislators and the public, the Assembly had asked the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to prepare a detailed feasibility and action report.

The report, now with Gupta, outlines a clear roadmap for upgrading the library’s infrastructure, resources, and digital services.

To advance the initiative, a high-level meeting led by the Speaker was held earlier, where Gupta stressed the importance of strengthening legislative research and digital access to information.

He announced plans to transform the Assembly Library into a state-of-the-art e-Library with modern IT infrastructure. It was also proposed to rename it the ‘Delhi Legislative Assembly Library, Archives and Museum’ to reflect its broader role.

The feasibility report recommends reforms in staffing, infrastructure, and technology. Key proposals include hiring a Senior Consultant (Library), one ALIO, two Library Attendants, and engaging LIS trainees.

Staff post and pay scale may also be upgraded, along with collaborations with institutions like the Parliament Library.

The proposed infrastructure upgrades involve a full library renovation with modern furniture, compact shelving, museum-style displays, and termite treatment, coordinated through PWD via an RFP process.

On the digital side, Koha LMS, a Library Portal, and a DSpace-based digital repository will be introduced. The library will join DELNET, subscribe to digital platforms like Press Reader and Magzter, and provide online access to key resources.

The website will be upgraded, and new computers and OPAC terminals will be installed. Digitisation will focus on archival preservation using OCR-enabled formats. Partnerships with institutions like the British Library are planned for acquiring rare materials.

A Project Monitoring Committee will oversee implementation, supported by dedicated budget allocations.

This landmark project marks a transformative stride in the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s journey towards a research-oriented, digitally advanced, and knowledge-rich institutional ecosystem.

It also aligns with and contributes to the national vision of Digital India by promoting transparent governance, digital inclusion, and easy public access to legislative resources and heritage.

--IANS

rch/uk