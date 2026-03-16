Delhi Assembly Budget session to be held from March 23 to 25

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from March 23 to 25, an official said after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

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According to the Cabinet's decision, the Economic Survey report will be tabled in the House on March 23.

On March 24, the Delhi government will present its Budget for 2026-27.

In another decision, the Delhi Cabinet approved two key infrastructure projects -- the Barapullah Phase-III Elevated Corridor and a six-lane elevated corridor with underpasses on MB Road to reduce traffic congestion and make commuting easier across the national capital.

Chief Minister Gupta said the projects will bring relief to millions of commuters and help make Delhi's road network more modern and efficient.

She added that these initiatives are important steps toward building a 'Viksit Delhi' and will also contribute to realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Delhi government has cleared a revised cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore for the construction of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road over the Barapullah drain, connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar," a statement said.

This project is an extension of the existing Barapullah elevated corridor.

Once completed, it will provide direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister, the project will significantly reduce travel time for the lakhs of commuters, who travel daily between East and South Delhi.

It is also expected to ease congestion around Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, the DND Flyway and NH-24.

The Delhi government has set a target of completing the project by June 30, 2026, the statement added.

Chief Minister Gupta said the project for six-lane elevated road along with underpasses on MB Road will stretch from Saket G-Block to Pul Prahladpur.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,471.14 crore and will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

According to the Chief Minister, the project will be implemented in two phases.

--IANS

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