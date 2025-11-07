Delhi Airport flight operations disrupted as ATC glitch hits over 100 flights (Ld)

New Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) faced significant disruptions on Friday due to a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, affecting more than 100 flights across various airlines.

Delhi Airport took to X to issue a passenger advisory, stating: “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers reported delays, with extended waiting times both at the airport and onboard aircraft.

Air India also posted an update, acknowledging the disruption: “A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience. Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience. We request you to check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport.”

A passenger onboard one of the delayed flights informed IANS that the crew requested patience from travellers while the technical issue was being resolved.

IndiGo also took to X to announce, “Flight operations at #Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, flight operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.”

“Please be assured that our crew and ground teams are actively assisting and doing their best to make your wait as smooth as possible. For the latest updates on your flight, we encourage you to check our website. Thank you for your continued understanding,” the post added.

Earlier in the week, the airport experienced minor disruptions due to third-party connectivity issues affecting check-in systems, which caused delays for a few airlines. That issue was reportedly resolved on Wednesday, allowing normal operations to resume. However, today’s ATC system glitch is separate and has affected a larger number of flights.

Passengers are advised to monitor their flight status closely and arrive at the airport well ahead of their scheduled departure times. Authorities continue working to restore full operational efficiency at the airport.

--IANS