Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' in several areas

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): A day ahead of Diwali festival, a thin layer of smog covered the national capital on Wednesday as parts of Delhi, air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 300 recorded around 7:00 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Anand Vihar, the AQI reached 351 at 7:00 am, while Bawana recorded an AQI of 319, Ashok Vihar was 351 and Wazipur recorded 327, falling under the 'very poor' category. Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 290 falling under the 'poor' category and Delhi's ITO stand at 284 in 'poor' category.



A toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as pollution level in the river continues to remain high.



Meanwhile, air quality in Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai remained in the 'Moderate' category.



Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reported on Monday that 108 incidents of stubble burning were recorded in Punjab.

They staged a protest against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over air pollution concerns at Kapurthala House. A delegation of leaders sought a meeting with the Punjab CM to submit a memorandum but was unable to meet him.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that 108 cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab on October 26 alone, yet ministers from the Delhi government frequently place blame on neighbouring states, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Pollution is worsening in Delhi, now regarded as the world's most polluted capital city. Upon learning that the Punjab CM was present here today, we requested a meeting. AAP's leadership continually attempts to shield the Punjab government. On October 26, 108 stubble burning incidents were recorded in Punjab, but Haryana and UP are blamed instead. We have data showing that stubble burning incidents in Haryana and UP are 16 and 11, respectively. If they still aren't controlling stubble burning in Punjab, it's political. Many are suffering from related health issues today," Sachdeva said. (ANI)