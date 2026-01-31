Delhi Aerocity Metro station to emerge as major interchange hub under phase 4 expansion

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Delhi Aerocity Metro station on the Airport Express Line is set to become one of the most important interchange hubs in the Delhi Metro network, with expanded connectivity planned under Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro project, according to an official press release issued on Saturday.

The station is being developed to provide seamless connectivity to the Tughlakabad–Aerocity Golden Line corridor, which is currently under construction as part of Phase 4.

In a further boost to airport connectivity, approval has also been granted for the extension of the Golden Line from Aerocity to the Terminal 1 Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) station, covering a distance of 2.2 kilometres.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the expanded station will not only serve as a key interchange between the Airport Express Line and the Silver (Golden) Line, but will also have future provisions to become a triple interchange hub.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has proposed an interchange facility at Delhi Aerocity for its planned corridor connecting Delhi to Alwar, further enhancing the station’s strategic importance.

“The Delhi Aerocity Metro station on the Airport Express Line is all set to become a major interchange hub of the Delhi Metro network,” the press release said, highlighting the station’s evolving role in the national Capital’s transport infrastructure.

The new Aerocity station will feature platform-to-platform connectivity on one side and concourse-to-concourse paid area connectivity between the Airport Express Line and the Silver Line. The platforms are planned at a depth of approximately 22 metres, while the Golden Line station will be significantly longer, about 290 metres, to accommodate interchange requirements. Typically, interchange stations are around 260 metres in length.

DMRC officials noted that the alignment of the Golden Line and the proposed NCRTC corridor will cross each other almost diagonally. Structural provisions will be incorporated into the station design to allow for future integration of the NCRTC platform, ensuring smooth expansion without major disruptions.

The new interchange facility is expected to deliver a major connectivity boost to South Delhi, with areas such as Tughlakabad, Ambedkar Nagar, and Khanpur gaining faster and more direct access to all terminals of the IGIA.

With the Golden Line’s extension to Terminal 1 of the Magenta Line, passengers from South Delhi will be able to reach Terminal 1 directly, while travellers arriving at Terminal 1D will be able to access the Airport Express Line via Aerocity.

The development underscores DMRC’s focus on improving multimodal integration and airport access across the National Capital Region.

