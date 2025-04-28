Delhi: 784 challans issued in major traffic drive at IGI Airport Terminal-I

New Delhi [India] April 28 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic Police (Zone-II) launched a special drive at and around Terminal-I of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi. The operation, led by the Traffic Police, New Delhi Range, resulted in the issuance of 784 challans against violators under various sections of the law.

Given that IGI Airport is one of India's busiest airports, handling thousands of domestic and international travellers daily, Terminal I often experiences heavy traffic congestion.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic (Zone-II), Delhi said that during a recent inspection, Rajiv Rawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), New Delhi Range, observed severe traffic snarls caused by the illegal parking of private taxis, cabs, auto-rickshaws (TSRs), and private vehicles.

These vehicles significantly narrowed the carriageway, creating difficulties for passengers boarding and deboarding at the airport, Gupta added. (ANI)

