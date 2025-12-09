Delhi: 5-time MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely praises PM Modi for recognising Sikh Guru’s sacrifices

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Former Delhi Minister and BJP legislator from Gandhi Nagar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his understanding of the country’s history, sentiments and recognising the Sikh Gurus’ sacrifices.

In an emotional video statement, the five-time Sikh legislator said, “I have been in politics for a long time, but PM Modi is the first head of the government who has given due recognition to the sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus.”

Be it the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur or the tales of valour and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh and his sons, PM Modi laces his speeches with details of Sikh heritage and history.

“My reason to make this video is that during the NDA’s meeting, attended by leaders from across the country, PM Modi today mentioned ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ - associated with the sacrifice by sons of Guru Gobind Singh,” he said.

Lovely said he was touched by PM Modi’s call to mothers to share with their children the tale of sacrifices made by the young children of the Guru, an occasion which is observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ on December 26.

“It is for the first time since Independence that a PM has truly recognised the sacrifices made by the Sikh community. I want to thank him for sharing the country’s real history with people,” he said.

The ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ honours the bravery of two young Sikh warriors who refused to renounce their faith despite extreme pressure and chose martyrdom over conversion.

Lovely’s comments came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet Ministers, visited the holy city of Amritsar and offered prayers for the well-being of city residents.

“It is by Guru’s great grace that we have been allowed to serve the people of Delhi,” she said, as she bowed her head at Sri Harmandir Sahib and expressed gratitude at Darbar Sahib on Monday.

The Chief Minister said she believes that it was solely by Guru’s blessings that her government successfully organised the three-day ‘Gurmat Samagam’ last month at the historic Red Fort lawns, commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the statement said.

Earlier, the Delhi government declared a public holiday on November 25 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, whose unparalleled sacrifice for the protection of faith and human dignity is being remembered across the nation with deep reverence.

The Delhi government, which had earlier listed November 25 as a restricted holiday, upgraded it to a full public holiday to allow citizens to participate in commemorative events and pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s legacy.

--IANS

rch/dan