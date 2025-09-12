Delhi: 4 illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained in Kapashera, deportation process initiated

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) In a focused operation against illegal immigration, the South West District Police in Delhi detained four Bangladeshi nationals, three women and one man, who had been living illegally in India since 2017.

The arrests were made in the Kapashera area of the national capital, and the deportation process has been initiated with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi.

In an official press release issued on Friday, the South West District Police stated:

“The team of Operations Cell, South West District has done commendable work by tracing/detaining four illegal Bangladeshi migrants... Fresh deportation process was initiated with the help of FRRO, Delhi, after completing all codal formalities.”

The detained individuals were identified as Farjana Akter, Nazma Begum, Resma Aktar, and Orko Khan, all residents of different districts in Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Jessore, and Khulna. Identity documents from Bangladesh were recovered after verification, and their Indian identities, if any, were cancelled.

The operation was conducted by a specially constituted team from the Operations Cell under the leadership of Inspector Gajender Singh and the supervision of ACP Vijaypal Tomar.

Officers involved included SI Anil, HC Sundar, HC Deepak, HC Sandeep, and several constables, including women personnel.

The breakthrough came after Head Constable Sundar Singh received a tip-off about the presence of suspected illegal Bangladeshi women in the Kapashera area. Acting swiftly, the team identified and approached the suspects, who were unable to provide valid documents and later admitted to entering India illegally, either through border crossings in Bangaon and Tripura, or by overstaying on expired visas.

During questioning, the migrants revealed that they had come to India seeking housekeeping jobs in Mumbai and Delhi, but eventually settled in areas near Kapashera due to a lack of employment.

Police also analysed their mobile phones and social media accounts to contact relatives and confirm their identities. After completing all legal and procedural requirements, their deportation is now being processed by the FRRO.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West District), Amit Goel (IPS), emphasised that this operation reflects the police's “zero-tolerance approach toward illegal immigration and commitment to enforcing the rule of law.”

