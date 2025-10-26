Delhi: 20-year-old woman injured as stalker throws acid on her near Laxmi Bai college

New Delhi, October 26 (IANS) A 20-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands after being allegedly attacked with acid by her stalker and his two associates near Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area on Sunday morning, according to media reports citing police officials.

The victim, a second-year student at a private institution, was on her way to attend an extra class when the accused intercepted her near the college.

“She was stopped by the main accused, Jitender, and his two associates, Ishan and Arman, who were on a motorcycle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

According to the woman’s statement, Ishan handed a bottle to Arman, who threw the acid at her.

She instinctively raised her hands to shield her face, suffering burns on both hands.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault.

The injured woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors provided initial treatment and informed the police.

A team of forensic and crime experts later visited the site to collect samples and evidence. Preliminary investigation suggests that the main accused, Jitender — a resident of Mukundpur, the same locality where the victim lives — had been stalking her for several months.

According to reports, the two had a heated argument about a month ago, following which the harassment reportedly escalated.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to acid attack and criminal conspiracy.

“Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned and local intelligence is being developed,” DCP Singh added.

The incident has once again raised concerns over women’s safety and the easy availability of corrosive substances in the national capital.

--IANS

sas/uk