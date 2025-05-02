Delhi: 15 illegally staying foreign nationals deported from Dwarka in April

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Dwarka District Police have apprehended and sent 15 foreign nationals for deportation during the month of April 2025 in a continued crackdown on illegal immigration.

The initiative, led by the district's Anti-Narcotics Cell and PS Chhawla, targets individuals residing in India without valid visas.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka District), Ankit Singh, intelligence gathered by operation units and local police stations led to the identification of foreign nationals illegally staying in and around the Dwarka area.

"Of the 15 individuals detained, 14 were apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, while one was caught by personnel from PS Chhawla," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

The foreign nationals detained include 11 from Nigeria, two from the Ivory Coast, one from Bangladesh, and one from Tanzania. All were found to be overstaying without valid visas or proper documentation.

All the apprehended individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which subsequently ordered their deportation.

They have since been sent to a designated detention centre pending formal deportation procedures.

Earlier on April 17, the staff of Police Station South Campus, South West District, Delhi, detained eight Bangladeshi nationals found residing unlawfully in various areas of the city.

The operation was executed on April 15, 2025, following a tip-off regarding the presence of illegal migrants near Satya Niketan Market.

Following their detention, the deportation process was promptly initiated with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, and all eight individuals were transferred to the designated deportation centre on April 16.

Investigations revealed that most of them had entered India illegally between 2007 and 2023 through various borders, including Tripura, Ghoja Donga, and Benapole, with some using the help of brokers. Several were found working in Delhi as domestic help or enrolled in the vocational training program. (ANI)

