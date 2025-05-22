Delay in plugging Siruvani dam leakage raises concerns in TN as monsoon nears

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) With the southwest monsoon fast approaching, concerns are rising over the delay in initiating critical repair work at the Siruvani Dam -- one of the main sources of drinking water for Coimbatore city.

Officials have warned that nearly 10 million litres per day (MLD) of water is currently being lost due to seepage from the dam. This volume is sufficient to meet Coimbatore’s residential water needs for three days.

Experts say that if the leakage is rectified in time, around 50 to 55 MLD of water can be conserved during peak summer months -- an essential resource for the city’s population.

To assess and resolve the issue, a joint inspection was carried out on January 8 by five teams representing the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), and the Kerala Water Resources Department.

Following the inspection, a comprehensive technical report was submitted by the CWPRS team to CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran.

The report outlined the extent of the damage and recommended remedial measures to stop the seepage and enhance dam safety.

The Pune-based team suggested two potential solutions -- grouting and the application of a geomembrane lining. Sources in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation told IANS that the Tamil Nadu authorities are awaiting final cost estimates from the Kerala Water Resources and Irrigation Department, which is responsible for executing the repair work.

These estimates are to be prepared based on the recommendations made by the dam safety experts.

Once Kerala submits the detailed cost estimates, the Tamil Nadu government is expected to allocate the necessary funds, and the repair work will be undertaken by the Kerala authorities.

However, with the monsoon just days away, environmentalists and civic bodies are pressing both state governments to expedite the process. Any further delay could result in the loss of precious rainwater from the reservoir, worsening the already precarious water situation in Coimbatore.

Situated in Kerala, the Siruvani Dam remains a vital water source for lakhs of residents in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The growing water loss due to unchecked seepage has raised alarm among officials and citizens alike, underscoring the urgent need for timely intervention.

