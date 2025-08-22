Defence Secretary launches 3rd edition of unique innovation challenge by GRSE

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) Defence Secretary R.K. Singh on Friday launched the third edition of a unique innovation challenge for academia, start-ups and MSMEs, held every year by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd in Kolkata.

GRSE Accelerated Innovation Nurturing Scheme or GAINS, as this open challenge is named, invites participants from across the country to develop the latest technology in the field of shipbuilding.

Apart from Singh, Cmde P.R. Hari, IN (Retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE, and other directors and officials of the company were present during the launch.

This initiative is in keeping with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Start-up India’ policies of the government of India. The aim is to leverage the vast eco-system of MSMEs and Start-Ups to address present and emerging challenges in the ship design and construction industry, while achieving the objectives of Atmanirbharta.

The first edition of GAINS 2023 received 50 proposals from innovators across India, of which M/s Smart Machines and Structures (MSME) and M/s Bodkin Technologies Pvt Ltd (Start-up) emerged as winners.

The second edition – GAINS 2024 – attracted 66 proposals nationwide, with M/s Cloudmetica Technologies (MSME) and IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (Start-up) winning for their pioneering solutions in shipbuilding and green energy technology.

“I have been informed that two editions of the GAINS Open Challenge have been launched to date, and the response from the innovator community has been overwhelming. I am given to understand that the themes of this edition of GAINS include AI, Green Tech, and Shipbuilding Efficiency Enhancement. With projects in AI, robotics, and green energy generation already being developed through the previous editions, I am sure this year’s scheme will bring in greater innovation in the declared thematic areas,” R.K. Singh said in his address.

Cmde Hari underscored how GAINS has been a success story for the company as it strives towards becoming a world class shipyard.

“Not only GRSE, but the Indian start-up ecosystem has ‘gained’ a lot from ‘GAINS’. As far as participation in GAINS-2025, we expect to cross the century mark,” he said.

As in the past two editions, the participants of ‘GAINS 2025’ will have to focus on the themes – Artificial Intelligence (AI), Renewable/Green Energy and Energy Efficiency as well as Overall Efficiency Enhancement.

‘GAINS 2025’ is aimed towards the creation of fast-track innovative solutions to help GRSE turn into a future-ready shipyard. All passionate innovators, entrepreneurs and visionaries can visit the GRSE website www.grse.in/gains/ for more information about the ‘GAINS 2025’ Challenge.

