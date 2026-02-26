Defence MoS inaugurates Chungthang-Lachen Axis, bailey bridge in Sikkim

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurated the Chungthang-Lachen axis and a 400 ft Bailey Suspension Taram Chu Bridge in North Sikkim, restored by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), an official said on Thursday.

Read More

“It is a major milestone in post-disaster recovery efforts by BRO following the devastating cloud bursts in May-June 2025, Cyclone Remal in June 2024 and the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in October 2023,” said a Defence Ministry statement.

Seth acknowledged the Border Roads Organisation for their consistent work in the region, noting that these assets are pivotal to the infrastructure development of North Sikkim and the well-being of locals.

To restore the Lines of Communication, the BRO cleared 96 landslides, constructed four major bridges, and repaired two others under Project Swastik, it said.

The BRO engineering team completed eight kilometres of fresh formation cutting and created various diversions to navigate unstable slopes and sinking zones, it said.

These efforts follow the opening of the 7.5 km Naga-Toong stretch in October 2025, which further established connectivity in the region, said the Ministry.

The completion of the 28 km Chungthang-Lachen road and the Taram Chu Bridge will cater for the needs of residents, security agencies and boost regional economic activities, it said.

The inauguration of these vital road connectivity assets aligns with the ‘Atmanirbhar Sikkim-Viksit Bharat Vision’ outlined by the Chief Minister of Sikkim.

The event was attended by several officials, including Samdup Leptcha, Minister for Social Welfare, Government of Sikkim, Lieutenant General Man Raj Singh Mann, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps, and Jitendra Prasad, Additional Director General (East), Border Road Organisation, said the statement.

Representatives from the State Administration, the Indian Army, and residents were also present to mark the restoration of the axis, it said.

In a message on X, Seth said, “The Suspension Bridge built in Sikkim is not just a bridge; it is that trust which the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has given to our first village located on the borders.”

“This trust is being realised under the guidance of the Honourable Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji. I express heartfelt gratitude to the BRO family for the work done to restore the vital Lachen Axis connecting North Sikkim,” said Seth in his post.

--IANS

rch/dan