Defence Ministry to hold job fair for ex-servicemen in Chandigarh tomorrow

Chandigarh/New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Defence Ministry's Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) will organise a mega job fair for ex-servicemen at 12 Wing Air Force Station in Chandigarh on Tuesday, a Defence Ministry official said.

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Additionally, the DGR, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (MoD), will organise a Job Fair for Ex-Servicemen in New Delhi on March 20, the official said.

These job fairs will serve as a dedicated platform to connect Ex-Servicemen of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force with leading employers from Corporate and Industry from diverse sectors, including security, IT, administration, logistics, healthcare, and engineering, said an official statement.

Indian Army's Western Command said in a statement, "At the event, ex-servicemen can explore opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, security services, administration, hospitality and technical domains.”

The job fair will be held at the Arjan Singh auditorium from 7 a.m., and the ex-servicemen will be required to carry their I-Card and five copies of their biodata, it added.

"The DGR said the fair will offer several benefits for industry employers, including free online registration; free job postings, free allotment of stalls and free access to resumes of ex-servicemen," the official said on social media platform X.

Sharing information on the job fair in Delhi, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said registrations shall begin at 7 a.m. at Aravali Auditorium, Near Shankar Vihar Metro Station, Delhi Cantonment.

This initiative reflects the continued commitment of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (MoD) towards resettlement and welfare of Ex-Servicemen, ensuring they are recognised for their discipline, leadership and technical expertise – skills that are highly valued in the civilian job market.

The DGR is conducting 18 Job Fairs for Ex-Servicemen at various locations pan India during FY 2025-26, out of which 17 Job Fairs have been conducted in Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Jammu, Bhopal, Kochi, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Pune and Chandigarh till now.

Employers and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) can register online on www.esmhire.com, which is an AI-powered job platform exclusively for Ex-Servicemen. Link for registration is also available on the DGR website www.dgrindia.gov.in under the Job Fair button. Registration is now open and is free for ESM and Employers, said the statement.

--IANS

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