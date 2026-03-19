Defence Ministry to hold job fair for ex-servicemen at Delhi Cantonment tomorrow​

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Defence Ministry's Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) will organise a mega job fair for ex-servicemen at Aravali Auditorium, Near Shankar Vihar Metro Station, Delhi Cantonment, on Friday, a Defence Ministry official said.​

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The job fair will begin at the auditorium at 7 a.m., and the ex-servicemen will be required to carry their I-Card and five copies of their biodata, it added.​

The DGR said the fair will offer several benefits to industry employers, including free online registration, free job postings, free stall allotment, and free access to resumes of ex-servicemen.

​Earlier, a similar job fair was held by the Defence Ministry in Chandigarh on March 17. These job fairs serve as a dedicated platform to connect Ex-Servicemen of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force with leading employers from the Corporate and Industry sectors, including security, IT, administration, logistics, healthcare, and engineering, said an official statement.​

Sharing information on the job fair in Delhi, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said this initiative reflects the continued commitment of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (MoD) towards resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen, ensuring they are recognised for their discipline, leadership and technical expertise – skills that are highly valued in the civilian job market.​

The DGR is conducting 18 job fairs for ex-servicemen at various locations pan India during FY 2025-26, out of which 17 job fairs have been conducted in Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Jammu, Bhopal, Kochi, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Pune and Chandigarh till now.​

Ex-Servicemen will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to recruiters who understand and appreciate the unique value that ex-servicemen bring to the workforce. Employers will gain free access to the resumes of a pool of dedicated, skilled and mission-ready professionals on registration. Employers can plan interviews and select shortlisted candidates prior to the job fair.​

Employers and ex-servicemen can register online at www.esmhire.com, an AI-powered job platform. The registration link is also available on the DGR website at www.dgrindia.gov.in under the job fair button.​

--IANS

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