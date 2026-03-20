Defence Ministry to hold job fair for ex-servicemen at Delhi Cantonment today

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Defence Ministry's Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) will organise a mega job fair for ex-servicemen at Aravali Auditorium, Near Shankar Vihar Metro Station, Delhi Cantonment, on Friday.​

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The job fair began at the auditorium at 7 a.m., and ex-servicemen were required to carry their I-cards and five copies of their biodata, a Defence Ministry official said.

The DGR said the fair will offer several benefits to industry employers, including free online registration, free job postings, free stall allotment, and free access to resumes of ex-servicemen.

​Earlier, a similar job fair was held by the Defence Ministry in Chandigarh on March 17. These job fairs serve as a dedicated platform to connect Ex-Servicemen of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force with leading employers from the Corporate and Industry sectors, including security, IT, administration, logistics, healthcare, and engineering, said an official statement.​

Sharing information on the job fair in Delhi, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said this initiative reflects the continued commitment of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (MoD) towards resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen, ensuring they are recognised for their discipline, leadership and technical expertise – skills that are highly valued in the civilian job market.​

The DGR is conducting 18 job fairs for ex-servicemen at various locations pan India during FY 2025-26, out of which 17 job fairs have been conducted in Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Jammu, Bhopal, Kochi, Guwahati, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Pune and Chandigarh till now.​

Ex-Servicemen will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to recruiters who understand and appreciate the unique value that ex-servicemen bring to the workforce.

Employers will gain free access to the resumes of a pool of dedicated, skilled and mission-ready professionals on registration. Employers can plan interviews and select shortlisted candidates prior to the job fair.​

Employers and ex-servicemen can register online at www.esmhire.com, an AI-powered job platform. The registration link is also available on the DGR website at www.dgrindia.gov.in under the job fair button.​

--IANS

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