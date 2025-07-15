Defence Ministry takes steps for indigenisation of UAV, C-UAS technologies

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) India is strengthening self-reliance in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) domain-related defence technologies, and to reduce the import dependence on critical components, the Ministry of Defence is taking major steps.

It will organise a workshop and an exhibition on July 16 at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital, which is a step for the indigenisation of critical components currently being imported in the UAV and C-UAS domains.

Spearheaded by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) in collaboration with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), the event aims to reduce India’s reliance on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for vital components used in UAVs and C-UAS.

This initiative follows the Operation Sindoor, part of the escalating India-Pakistan tensions, where UAVs and C-UAS systems proved instrumental. These platforms were pivotal in providing real-time situational awareness, facilitating precision strikes, and safeguarding human lives, showcasing the strength and readiness of India’s homegrown defence technologies in live operations.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the workshop will bring together top defence leaders, industry stakeholders, scientists, policymakers, and military strategists to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for indigenisation.

The gathering is expected to fuel innovation, promote technology-sharing, and pave the way for sustainable domestic capability in the unmanned systems sector.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will preside over the event as the Chief Guest. The valedictory address will be delivered by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who will present the key takeaways and outline the proposed strategic policy document focused on indigenising UAV and C-UAS systems and their critical subsystems.

The event aligns with the national mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to enhance India’s defence readiness, reduce import dependency, and position the country as a hub for advanced military technologies.

Highlights of the day will include expert talks, live demonstrations of indigenous platforms, and focused discussions on bridging existing gaps in domestic production capabilities.

The expected outcome of the workshop is the creation of a forward-looking roadmap that will guide India toward fully indigenous UAV and C-UAS capabilities in the near future, the official added.

