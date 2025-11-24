Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate Haryana Pavilion in Kurukshetra today

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kurukshetra on Monday to inaugurate the Haryana Pavilion at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav, adding a major highlight to the annual spiritual and cultural festival.

The pavilion, set up by Kurukshetra University in the Draupadi Koop area, aims to present the rich folk traditions and ancient cultural heritage of Haryana through performances, exhibits, and artistic showcases.

Alongside the pavilion’s inauguration, the Defence Minister will also open the three-day International Gita Seminar at the Srimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan of Kurukshetra University.

The seminar will bring together eminent scholars from India and abroad to discuss the global message of the Bhagavad Gita, its philosophical depth, and its growing relevance in contemporary society.

Authorities said the Haryana Pavilion has been designed to offer visitors a vibrant glimpse into the state’s cultural identity. Young artists will perform traditional folk art, while special exhibitions will highlight Haryana’s historical legacy. A government official noted that this year’s efforts also include a unique attempt to represent the region’s ancient cultural roots through interactive and visual presentations.

The International Gita Mahotsav, which began on November 15, is a 21-day celebration that blends spirituality, culture, and scholarship. Supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, Gita Jayanti events are being held simultaneously in 50 countries, reflecting the universal message of the Gita.

This year, Madhya Pradesh has been included as the partner state, contributing cultural troupes, artistic installations, and spiritual programmes to the event in Kurukshetra.

To make the festival memorable, the historic city has been illuminated with decorative lights, thematic installations, and cultural stages. Thousands of devotees, tourists, researchers, and artists from across India are expected to gather to participate in various programmes, including recitations, exhibitions, and discourses.

Meanwhile, the spiritual fervour surrounding Gita Jayanti was echoed in Lucknow, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Divya Geeta Prerna Utsav in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Chief Minister said the 700 verses of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita serve as a “life mantra” for every follower of Sanatan Dharma. “The Gita is not just a scripture, it is a way of life. Its divine words inspire purity, clarity and dedication,” he said.

He further emphasised that Dharma, in Indian tradition, has never been restricted to rituals alone. “Worship is just one aspect. In essence, Dharma is the art of living,” he added.

