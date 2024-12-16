Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Vijay Diwas 2024

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the soldiers on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

In a post on X, the Union Minister outlined that the country will never forget the sacrifice and service of the Indian armed forces and saluted the 'bravery' and 'sacrifice' of the forces for their unwavering courage and patriotism.

"Today, on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe. India will never forget their sacrifice and service," the post read.



Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated nationwide on December 16 to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).

The Indian Air Force, in a post on X, highlighted its role in the India-Pakistan war that concluded on December 16.

"The Indo-Pak War of 1971 concluded on 16 December 1971 with the unconditional surrender by Lt Gen AAK Niazi, marking the birth of an independent Bangladesh. This historic moment was achieved through a coordinated military effort, wherein the Indian Air Force (IAF) played a pivotal role in ensuring quick and decisive results in the 13-day conflict, aptly termed a "Lightning War," the IAF's post read.



The IAF during the 13-day war conducted 'intense' and lethal air campaigns, ensuring control over the Western sector and Eastern theatre.

"The IAF executed an intense and lethal air campaign, undertaking over 2400 offensive missions in the Western sector and more than 2000 sorties in the Eastern theatre. These operations ensured control of the air in both sectors, crippling the adversary's ability to counterattack effectively. The strategic strikes in the East, combined with close air support for ground forces, accelerated the collapse of Pakistani defences, facilitating the swift liberation of Bangladesh," it mentioned further.

Recalling the events during the war, the post said, "The IAF's dominance in the skies was so impactful that, when questioned about his surrender despite having a largely intact army, Gen. Niazi pointed to the IAF insignia on an officer's uniform and remarked, "Because of this--you, the Indian Air Force."

IAF further termed the 1971 War a landmark in Indian military history, showcasing the IAF's precision, strength, and capability to shape outcomes on the battlefield.

Highlighting its role, the IAF, in the post said, "Its role in achieving this unparalleled victory remains a testament to the importance of air superiority in modern warfare."

India and Bangladesh jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.

Eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata today, the Indian Army said on Sunday. (ANI)