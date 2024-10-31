Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, 'Bob' Khathing 'Museum in Tawang

Tezpur (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually dedicated to the nation 'Desh ka Vallabh' statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khathing 'Museum of Valour' at Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday 2024, an official release said.

Defence Minister carried out the inauguration from 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam. He was supposed to visit Tawang, but could not due to bad weather.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh who was present in Tawan for the inauguration said it reflected the spirit of unity and harmony.

"Joined Rajnath Singh Ji, Union Minister of Defence, in flagging off the Run For Unity in the presence of Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. Gen. KT Parnaik (Retd), Arunachal Pradesh CM, Pema Khandu, and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijijui at Tawang. The event upholds the spirit of unity, harmony and resilience and our common aspirations towards the nation's growth and advancement, " the Manipur CM said in a post on X.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu said, "Proud to witness CM of Manipur, N Biren Singh, pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the 1962 war at the Tawang War Memorial. His wreath-laying honours the courage and sacrifice of the heroes who defended our nation with valour. Such moments remind us of our shared duty to uphold their legacy of dedication and patriotism."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "My humble homage to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Whole of India is eternally inspired by his service to the unity and integrity of India."

The unveiling coincided with the festival of lights 'Deepawali' as well as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' which is celebrated on October 32 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Singh began his address by referring to the broad consensus achieved by India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the LAC, the release said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid glowing tributes to Sardar Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, acknowledging his instrumental role in unifying over 560 princely states post-independence, a feat that stands as a testament to his indomitable resolve and commitment to a unified India. "This statue 'Desh Ka Vallabh' will inspire people reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as ours," he said.

He also paid homage to Major Bob Khathing, an extraordinary figure who made invaluable contributions to the Northeast region and national security.

"Major Khathing not only led the peaceful integration of Tawang into India but also established essential military and security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment. The 'Museum of Valour' now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come," Singh added.

Defence Minister Singh underscored the significance of unity & harmony, and the North-East's unique role in the nation's identity. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring economic & infrastructure development of the entire region. "Holistic development of the nation is possible only when the North East prospers. We will create such a North East which is strong & prosperous not only naturally and culturally but also economically," he added.

Singh highlighted the crucial role of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the progress of the region. He made special mention of the Sela Tunnel linking Assam and Tawang, a project which enhances connectivity across Northeast regions. "In the times to come, the Arunachal Frontier Highway project will play a major role in connecting the entire North East region, especially the border areas. This 2,000-km long highway will prove to be an important strategic & economic asset for the region as well as the entire nation," he added.

He also commended the Armed Forces' engagement in the region, from NCC initiatives and local economic support to crucial disaster relief efforts. "Armed Forces not only provide security, but also become a medium for development in that region by cooperating with the people of the border areas. This further strengthens India's commitment to ensuring development, peace, and security in the Northeast," he said.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu; Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju; Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh; Deputy Chief Minister Of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein and the family of Major Bob Khathing were present at the inauguration site. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen RC Tewari; GOC 4 Corps Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and other senior civil & military officials joined the event virtually along with Defence Minister. (ANI)

