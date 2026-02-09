'Defamatory stereotype against community': PIL in SC seeks stay on film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

​New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the release and screening of the upcoming film “Ghooskhor Pandat”, alleging that the movie promotes caste- and religion-based stereotyping and hurts the dignity and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community.

​Describing the film’s title and storyline as “prima facie offensive and derogatory”, the petition, filed through advocate Dr Vinod Kumar Tewari, contended that the movie equates the religious and caste identifier “Pandit” with “ghooskhor” (bribery), thereby creating a direct and defamatory stereotype against an identifiable community. ​

“The title itself equates a religious and caste-identifying title with bribery and moral turpitude, thereby creating a direct and offensive stereotype against an identifiable religious community,” the plea stated. The petitioner — Atul Mishra, National Organisation Secretary of the Brahman Samaj of India — has arrayed the Union of India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey as respondents. ​

According to the petition, while criticism of corruption is constitutionally permissible, the selective use of a caste-linked religious identifier is “neither necessary nor justified” and amounts to community stigmatisation, violation of dignity under Article 21, infringement of religious freedoms under Articles 25 and 26, and discriminatory treatment under Article 14. ​

“Freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order, decency, morality, and the sovereignty and integrity of India,” the plea said, adding that the impugned film violates Articles 14, 19(2), 21, 25 and 51A(e) of the Constitution. ​

The petition further alleged that the CBFC has either failed to properly scrutinise the movie's content or acted arbitrarily in granting certification, despite the film’s potential to incite hatred and communal tension. ​

“The CBFC, as a statutory authority, is obligated to ensure that certified content does not promote contempt or ridicule of any community, does not unnecessarily hurt religious sentiments, and does not reinforce caste-based prejudice under the guise of satire,” the plea stated. ​

Claiming that the continued public exhibition of the film in its present form has already caused “widespread anguish and resentment” within the Brahmin community, the PIL cautioned that it poses a threat to public order and religious harmony. ​

The petition seeks a writ of mandamus restraining the release or screening of the film in its present form and calls for appropriate directions to protect constitutional values, communal harmony, and the dignity of the Brahmin community.

​--IANS

pds/dan