Defacing Meenatai Thackeray's statue is not just vandalism, it is attack on emotions of countless people: SS(UBT)

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday condemned the defacement of the statue of Meenatai Thackeray — wife of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray — at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Oil paint was smeared on the statue, sparking outrage among Shiv Sainiks and party supporters. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said defacing her statue was not just an act of vandalism, it was an attack on the emotions of countless people.

Speaking to IANS, Anand Dubey termed the incident as “deeply unfortunate” and demanded strict action against the culprit, who has been identified through CCTV footage as Upendra Pawaskar.

“Meenatai Thackeray is a symbol of faith and motherhood for millions of Shiv Sainiks,” Dubey said.

“Defacing her statue is not just an act of vandalism — it is an attack on the emotions of countless people. The government must take immediate and strongest action. In an age of CCTV surveillance, such negligence is unacceptable. No mother should be disrespected, and those responsible must face stern punishment to prevent recurrence.”

He further urged the police to increase security around such sensitive memorials and accused the perpetrator of exhibiting "a sick mindset" through such actions.

Dubey also reacted to the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) announcement of nationwide protests following the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the amended Waqf Act, and called for restraint and patience.

“A serious hearing has already taken place in the Supreme Court. It has been made clear that the matter is sub judice and that the CEO of the Waqf Board must be a Muslim. In such a scenario, protests and agitation are not appropriate. All parties have previously submitted their views to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Now, everyone should await the court’s verdict, which we believe will protect the interests of the Muslim community," he told IANS.

Dubey also weighed in on the controversy surrounding an AI-generated video purportedly involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, which was recently taken down following a Patna High Court order to the Congress.

“No mother should be insulted — whether it is Sonia Gandhi, Heeraben, or Meenatai Thackeray,” he said. “There must be purity in politics. The Congress was wrong to post that video, and now that the court has intervened, such mistakes must not be repeated. At the same time, Prime Minister Modi should also maintain the dignity of his office and avoid personal remarks about anyone’s mother. Whether she is a labourer’s mother or the PM’s, every mother deserves respect.”

Commenting on the wave of birthday wishes received by PM Modi from global leaders and citizens alike, Dubey said, "Greetings are customary, but the real question lies in governance."

“The post of Prime Minister is the most important after the President,” he said. “Wishes from leaders, citizens, and industrialists are expected. But do these wishes reflect fulfilled promises? Have jobs increased? Have farmers truly benefited? Celebrations must be matched with real progress. Only then do such wishes hold true meaning," he said.

