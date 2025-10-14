Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya to glow with millions of lamps, artistes from 5 nations to perform in Ramlila  

Ayodhya, Oct 14 (IANS) Lord Ram's birth place Ayodhya and the sacred Saryu river are set to shine with "spiritual glow" during the upcoming 'Deepotsav' festival, with millions of earthen lamps.

Amid the "golden glow" of 'Deepotsav 2025', Ayodhya is set to transform into a celestial amphitheatre where artistes from five nations will unite in devotion and celebrate the occasion in one festive spirit.

This 'Deepotsav' will be different from earlier versions as it is set to witness 'International Ramlila' with 90 artistes featuring from Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

These artistes will breathe life into the epic of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, blending their native art forms with India's timeless heritage.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, Advisor and Special Officer of the Ayodhya International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, the international Ramlila will be held from October 17 to 20. Its aim is to not just preserving the sacred tradition of Ramlila but also showcase global cultural harmony rooted in Indian values.

A brief sum-up of International artistes' role in Ramlila celebrations:

# Russia: Fifteen artists will stage the Swayamvara of Ram and Sita, merging traditional Russian theatrical elegance with Indian mythic grace.

# Thailand: Ten performers will enact the dramatic encounters of Shurpanakha, Maricha, and the climactic Ram–Ravana battle, using their signature classical dance-drama style.

# Indonesia: Ten artists will present the burning of Lanka and Ram’s return to Ayodhya, portraying the triumph of virtue in a visually enthralling manner.

# Nepal: Thirty-three artists will depict Laxman’s display of valor, offering a fresh perspective beyond Sita-centric narratives and deepening Indo-Nepal cultural ties.

# Sri Lanka: Twenty-two performers, including two already in Ayodhya, will stage Ravaneshwara on Rameshwar soil, reflecting the island’s enduring reverence for Ravana as a divine being.

Amid the radiance of 56 ghats and temples illuminated by millions of diyas, these performances will offer an unforgettable experience — where devotion, art, and unity will come together to create a spiritual spectacle.

