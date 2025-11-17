Deeply shocked, says Azharuddin on bus accident in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) Telangana’s Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday expressed deep shock over the accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

“Deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected, especially the families from Hyderabad who were part of this unfortunate incident,” Azharuddin said in a post on X.

The minister said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took immediate action, directing officials to gather complete details and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy to ensure all necessary support and relief measures are provided without delay.

“A dedicated control room has been set up to assist families and monitor the situation closely: 79979 59754; 99129 19545. We stand with the families during this difficult time and will extend every possible support through the Minority Welfare Department, Govt of Telangana,” Azharuddin added.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao expressed shock over the accident.

"The death of several pilgrims from Hyderabad in a horrific bus accident in Saudi Arabia is deeply saddening. We express our deepest condolences to their families," he said.

The former minister said the state government should take immediate steps to provide better treatment to those injured in the incident where a bus collided with a diesel tanker while travelling from Mecca to Medina.

In the wake of information that most of the deceased are Hyderabadis, the state government should coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and intensify relief efforts, KTR said.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of 42 Umrah pilgrims, including many from Telangana. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I urge the Telangana Government and the Government of India to extend all possible support to the victims’ families and ensure that they receive proper assistance,” posted another BRS leader, T. Harish Rao.

“Shocked to learn that at least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims, several from Hyderabad, are feared dead after their bus from Mecca to Madina collided with a diesel tanker,” wrote Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha.

She urged the Union Government, especially External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, to immediately coordinate with Saudi authorities, ensure all possible assistance and extend support to the victims’ families.

