'Deeply shameful, extremely hurtful': NDA on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on ‘Army’

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday faced severe criticism over his statement that the Army is “under the control of 10 per cent of the country’s population", with the ruling parties terming it as “deeply shameful” and “extremely hurtful”.

While campaigning in Bihar’s Aurangabad on Tuesday, Gandhi said, “Only 10 per cent of the country’s population (i.e., the ‘upper castes’) get opportunities in corporate sectors, the bureaucracy, and the judiciary… even the Army is under their control.”

Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the remark, saying, “I feel that this is not only deeply shameful but also extremely hurtful. If the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha himself thinks this way and links our Armed Forces to caste, religion, or community, there can be nothing more painful for democracy.”

BJP MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy also reacted, saying, “This is the worst statement made by Rahul Gandhi. No one can control the Army. The Army is powerful and independent. It is not controlled by anyone, not even by Prime Minister Modi.”

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, “Now he has even raised questions about the morale of our Army. At the very least, he should have respected the Armed Forces. Our soldiers have always done a commendable job. Whenever anyone makes an inappropriate statement about the Army, public backlash is inevitable.”

Union Minister Raj Bhushan Chaudhary said, “It is very unfortunate that, as per his usual behaviour, he is creating divisions in the Army and attempting to lower the morale of the Armed Forces. Soldiers fight and sacrifice their lives for the country, and trying to divide them in this manner is completely wrong.”

BJP leader Janak Chamar added, “When Rahul Gandhi is in India, he insults the people of India, and when he goes abroad, he insults the country. The people of the nation are aware of all this, and the game is over. The UPA is finding no space anywhere. To gain media attention, insulting the people and the country has become their habit.”

BJP leader Tarun Chugh also criticised the statement, saying, “Whatever he has said is a sign of mental bankruptcy. It is an insult to the identity and courage of the Indian Army. The country will never accept this type of statement.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “These are the same parties that do politics based on caste, and now they are dragging the Army into it. I want to say that those who can criticise the country abroad, those who can question the Indian Army, those who can compromise national security -- such people should feel ashamed.”

However, the Congress defended Rahul Gandhi, insisting that his remarks were being misinterpreted and that his sentiments “need to be understood”.

Congress leader V. Gurunadam defended Gandhi’s statement on the Indian Army, saying, “A few leaders want to twist his remarks in a negative way. What Rahul Gandhi meant was that only 10 per cent of the people in the country are managing the Army, the corporate sector, and the judiciary. Around 60 to 70 per cent of India’s people live near or below the poverty line. Whatever Rahul Gandhi has said is 100 per cent right. It is a common game for BJP leaders -- whenever elections are near, they continuously attack Rahul Gandhi to tarnish his image.”

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur echoed the sentiment, saying, “His remarks need to be understood. Many people engage only in politics. What he meant is that Dalits and backward communities have not been able to move forward, and there is a need to bring them ahead. What wrong has he said in that? The Bharatiya Janata Party twists and distorts everything. They cannot tolerate anyone speaking up for Dalits, backward classes, or minorities.”

Congress MP Imran Masood also supported Gandhi, saying, “Rahul Gandhi is absolutely right. He has presented the real data. Who controls the country’s resources? Only 10 per cent of the people have control over them. These 10 per cent, whoever they may be, rule, while the remaining 90 per cent live in servitude.”

--IANS

