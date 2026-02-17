‘Deeply regret losing my temper’: Rajasthan BJP MLA on Assembly ruckus

Jaipur, Feb 17 (IANS) BJP MLA Gopal Sharma, who lost his temper in the Assembly on Tuesday following Opposition allegations, later issued a video message expressing regret, triggering political ripples across Rajasthan.

An unprecedented scene unfolded during the Budget Session when Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully made serious allegations against Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma over the issue related to cattle slaughter.

The Assembly descended into chaos, and the situation escalated to the brink of a confrontation. Deeply hurt by the allegations, Sharma announced his resignation on the floor of the House and moved towards the Opposition benches, leading to high drama in the Assembly.

Later, Sharma released a video statement to clarify his position. In his video message, Gopal Sharma began with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram.”

Referring to his upbringing, he said he was raised with the ideals of Hindutva and that, for him, the cow, Gayatri, the Gita, and Mother Earth are not just words but the foundation of his life.

He said he lost self-control after the “serious and distasteful” allegations made by Tikaram Jully, adding that the accusations were an attack on his years of dedication and commitment.

Sharma publicly apologised for his conduct in the Assembly and for approaching the Opposition benches during the commotion.

He said that in the heat of the moment, he forgot the dignity of the House.

“As a public representative, I should have exercised restraint. I will regret this incident for the rest of my life,” he said.

He clarified that his reaction was a natural human response to allegations that he said he could never accept.

During the debate, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully had alleged that the MLA provided protection in a case where a severed calf’s head was found in Jaipur.

Enraged by the accusation, Sharma had said on the floor of the House: “If anyone linked to me is found involved in this matter, I will resign from my membership.”

In his video, he reiterated that he stands by his statement and maintains that his integrity is completely clear. In his concluding remarks, Sharma vowed to remain committed to “Bharat Mata and Sanatan values” till his last breath.

