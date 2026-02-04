Dedication in govt service brings respect along with salary: Gujarat Minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) The Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) on Wednesday inducted 292 new employees across technical and non-technical roles, with Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel handing over appointment letters at a ceremony held at the Town Hall in Gandhinagar.

The recruitment is expected to strengthen the state’s power generation infrastructure and improve operational efficiency.

Addressing the newly-appointed candidates, Patel said commitment to public service brings both professional stability and social respect. “In government service, dedication and loyalty towards work ensure not only a stable livelihood but also success and dignity,” he said.

Emphasising the responsibility that comes with the role, he added, “A job is not merely a means of earning income; it is a form of service.”

Patel highlighted the role played by the energy department during emergencies and natural disasters, stating that personnel often work continuously to restore electricity in affected areas.

“Our employees work 24×7, often risking their lives, to ensure quick restoration of power. Their efforts are always commendable,” he said.

The appointment letters were issued to candidates selected as doctors, nurses, junior engineers, plant attendants, lab testers and junior assistants.

Referring to Gujarat’s power sector journey, Patel said uninterrupted electricity supply had become a reality due to sustained reforms.

“Inspired by the vision of the then chief minister and present Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has ensured 24-hour electricity. From 2002 to 2026, the state has achieved significant progress by strengthening energy generation, transmission and storage,” he said.

He added that the contribution of the workforce had been central to this achievement and that the induction of new employees would provide further momentum.

Patel also pointed to policy initiatives in renewable energy. “With new policies in solar, wind and hydrogen energy, Gujarat has emerged as a leader in multiple energy segments,” he said, noting that the performance of power utilities had earned several awards for the state.

Minister of State for Energy and Petrochemicals Kaushik Vekariya congratulated the recruits, calling the occasion a proud moment.

“From among thousands of aspirants, you have earned the opportunity to serve the nation. This is a matter of pride,” he said.

Referring to the Jyotigram Yojana, he added, “The scheme has provided a permanent solution to power issues in Gujarat by ensuring round-the-clock electricity.”

GSECL Managing Director Somes Bandyopadhyay said the new appointments would enhance efficiency at power generation units. “With 292 new recruits, including 130 junior engineers, 11 doctors, four nurses, two RCPTs, 94 plant attendants, 12 lab testers and 32 junior assistants, our operational capacity will be further strengthened,” he said.

He added that GSECL, a subsidiary of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, manages power generation with an installed capacity of around 7,734 MW and contributes 10 to 12 per cent of India’s total electricity output.

--IANS

mys/rad