Dedicated myself to nation, says PM Modi in Gujarat after unveiling Rs 24,000 crore development projects

Dahod, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a slew of development projects in Dahod, Gujarat, collectively valued at Rs 24,000 crore.

The projects include key railway infrastructure and multiple initiatives under the Gujarat government's development agenda.

Among the major announcements, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Veraval and Ahmedabad, along with an express train linking Valsad and Dahod.

The launch is seen as a significant boost to regional rail connectivity.

On arriving at the venue, the Prime Minister was greeted by a massive, enthusiastic crowd waving the national Tricolour and cheering as he addressed the gathering.

Reflecting on his journey since taking the top office, PM Modi recalled the day he assumed the role of Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014.

"In these years, I dedicated myself to the nation. Decades-old shackles have been broken. The country has made decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented. The country has progressed in every sector," he said, addressing the large crowd.

Speaking of India's ongoing push toward self-reliance, the Prime Minister said, "Today, we 140 crore countrymen are working tirelessly to make our country a Viksit Bharat. The demand of the present time is that everything needed for the country's progress should be made within India."

"India is rapidly advancing in the world of manufacturing. Whether it is producing goods for domestic needs or exporting products made in India to various countries around the world, this growth is continuous," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the country's achievements in technology and said, "Today, India not only makes the necessary technology for rail and metro for itself but also exports it. Our Dahod is a living example of this."

Referring to the newly inaugurated electric locomotive manufacturing facility in Dahod, he said, "Three years ago, I had come to lay its foundation. Some people even mocked and cursed, saying that nothing would be built despite the factory's foundation being laid during election time. But today, after three years, we all see that the first electric locomotive has been manufactured and is ready."

Earlier, he also inaugurated the Loco Manufacturing Shop-Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod and flagged off the first electric locomotive produced at the facility, marking a significant infrastructure milestone for Indian Railways.

Dedicating the Dahod locomotive manufacturing unit to the nation, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the workshop, which has been built with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2022, and within just three years, the state-of-the-art production centre was ready for operations.

The workshop has been designed with an annual production capacity of 120 electric locomotives, which can be scaled up to 150 units based on future requirements.

Under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, Indian Railways aims to manufacture 1,200 electric locomotives at this facility over the next decade.

Each of these 9,000 HP locomotives, aligned with PM Modi's vision of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', will bear the tag 'Manufactured in Dahod'.

These high-powered engines are capable of hauling 4.600 tonnes of cargo and are planned for both domestic use and export.

PM Modi also arrived in Vadodara to a thunderous welcome, with thousands turning out along the route of his roadshow to greet him.

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Modi-Modi", and "Vande Mataram" echoed through the streets as people participated in a special 'Sindoor Samman Yatra', waving the national flag and showering flowers on the Prime Minister.

He expressed gratitude for the blessings he received during the roadshow.

Several participants donned costumes paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and PM Modi for his leadership during Operation Sindoor.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to his home state following India's recent military action targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Prime Minister will then travel to Bhuj to launch development projects worth more than Rs 53,400 crore. These include initiatives in Kandla Port, solar energy, power transmission, and road infrastructure.

He will also unveil four drinking water supply schemes costing Rs 181 crore, designed to benefit 4.62 lakh people across 193 villages and one town in the Mahisagar and Dahod districts.

On the morning of May 27, at 10.30 a.m., he will hold another roadshow in Gandhinagar, expected to be joined by over 30,000 BJP workers. Following this, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at Mahatma Mandir.

Among the key projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 22,055 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Rs 1,006 crore. He will also lay the foundation for Phase 3 of the Sabarmati Riverfront, estimated to cost Rs 1,000 crore.

In a move to boost urban development, PM Modi will distribute cheques worth Rs 3,300 crore to urban local bodies under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

--IANS

sd/dpb