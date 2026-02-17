Declare cow as national animal, demands legislator Atif Arif Aqueel in MP Assembly amid fiscal preparations

Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly session saw spirited exchanges on Tuesday as opposition Congress MLA Atif Arif Aqueel passionately advocated for declaring the cow as the national animal, reigniting discussions on cultural reverence and policy implementation.

During the proceedings, Aqueel emphasised the sacred status of the cow in Hinduism, describing it as a "mother" figure worthy of utmost respect.

He urged the House to push for "national" recognition of the cow as the official animal and called for a complete ban on the leather trade.

"If a cow dies, its funeral should be conducted with respect," he stated, highlighting traditional practices.

Aqueel accused the ruling BJP of inconsistency, noting that despite its strong majority and repeated promises, the government has 'failed" to act on similar demands raised in the past.

"There is a clear difference between the BJP's words and its actions," he remarked, pressing for immediate legislative steps.

In response, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma countered sharply, linking the issue to broader socio-religious dynamics.

He quipped that "if Maulvis take oath" - an apparent reference to religious leaders from the Muslim community - cow slaughter would naturally cease, implying that enforcement challenges stem from community-specific practices rather than governmental inaction.

The exchange underscored on-going tensions over cow protection laws in the state, where strict anti-slaughter regulations already exist but implementation remains contentious.

On the fiscal front, the Assembly is gearing up for significant developments.

The state government is expected to table the third supplementary demands for the 2025-26 financial year, potentially worth around Rs 20,000 crore. This additional allocation would address emerging expenditure needs and adjust the budget mid-year.

Alongside this, the Economic Survey for 2025-26 is slated to be presented in the House, offering a comprehensive review of the state's economic performance, sectoral growth, and challenges.

The session's highlight will come on February 18, when Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presents the annual Budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

This Budget, anticipated to adopt a "rolling" approach with a three-year planning horizon up to 2028, is expected to prioritise areas like farmer welfare, infrastructure, and preparations for major events such as Simhastha 2028.

