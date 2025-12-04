'Deceived' public: BJP on three years of Congress govt in Himachal

Dharamsala: On the completion of three years of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, the main Opposition BJP, on Thursday, organised a massive protest here with slogans like "Three years of administrative collapse -- Change, change the corrupt Congress government" echoing the air.

The protest, led by State President Rajeev Bindal, turned out massive with thousands of party activists saying that the people "are no longer willing to tolerate the corruption and mis-governance of the government".

Senior leaders present on the occasion included state party in-charge Shrikant Sharma, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former State President Suresh Kashyap and MPs -- Rajeev Bhardwaj, Indu Goswami and Dr Sikandar Kumar.

Sharma began his address with the chant of "Radhe–Radhe", taking a dig at Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's alleged anti-Sanatan mindset.

He said the Sanatan culture does not belong to anyone alone; it is the faith of millions and cannot be suppressed.

Sharma reminded the gathering of the Congress 2022 election guarantees and asked: Have women received Rs 1,500? Has the milk procurement price increased? And have the youth got jobs? He said the Congress government "is dishonest, deceitful and built on false promises".

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disaster relief assistance of Rs 5,500 crore and an additional Rs 1,500 crore, he said that while the Centre extended full support, the Congress only "played politics".

He said the Prime Minister has elevated India's pride across the world, while the Congress has worked to "sell" Himachal Pradesh.

Attacking the top Congress leadership, he said Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are out on bail in scam cases.

State party chief Bindal said, "This gathering is not merely a rally but an outburst of public anger against Congress' failed governance."

He said the government, which came to power in the name of "system change", has in fact "collapsed" the entire administrative system of the state.

He accused the government of blocking BJP workers by erecting barricades and roadblocks.

He alleged that Kangra district and other regions in the state have been betrayed.

"Land is being sold off, a conspiracy is underway to shift the Central University, youths are being deprived of employment, and women have been cheated."

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the present government "is not a government of development but a government of luxury, corruption and enjoyment. Pensioners and employees are being mocked and forced to agitate for their rightful dues".

He said the government is pushing Himachal towards destruction.

"The Congress snatched away the special category status given by the BJP, stalled central projects, and failed to deliver even basic facilities in districts like Sirmaur," Thakur said.

He announced that all 10 guarantees of the Congress government and all promises made by Priyanka Gandhi in Himachal have "completely failed".

Party's co-in-charge Tandon said this was not just a gathering but a massive outcry against the government.

"Not a single guarantee has been fulfilled in three years, and the public has been completely deceived."

He said unemployment, inflation, corruption and administrative chaos have become the identity of Himachal under Congress rule.

He announced that the "countdown for the fall of the government has begun, and its departure from power is now inevitable".

