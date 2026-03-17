Deadline for Rabi ‘e‑Pik Pahani’ extended to March 31​: Maha Minister

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday announced in the Legislative Assembly that the deadline for ‘e‑Pik Pahani’ (electronic crop inspection) for the 2025–26 Rabi season has been extended to 31 March 2026.​

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He said that registration for e‑Pik Pahani at the assistant level had begun on 25 January 2026, but only 55.69 per cent of Rabi crop registrations had been completed so far. Nearly 45 per cent of farmers were still outside the process. ​

The government, he added, had therefore extended the deadline to ensure full registration, as e‑Pik Pahani is essential for accessing government schemes, including crop insurance.​

Bawankule informed the House that the administration had been instructed to expedite the registration of data in ‘AgriStack’ through better coordination between the Settlement Commissioner and the Agriculture Commissioner. ​

He emphasised that special attention would be given to ensuring accurate and timely crop inspection verification.​

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Cooperation Pankaj Bhoyar said the state government was positive about prioritising women’s cooperatives for labour society projects. ​

He noted that various agencies across Maharashtra assign projects to Labour Contract Cooperative Societies, including works valued at less than Rs 10 lakh, projects secured through e‑tendering, and tasks allotted by Zilla Parishad authorities.​

He stated at a meeting held at Mantralaya that although many government agencies award projects to labour cooperatives through e‑tendering, the Cooperation Department currently lacks a centralised system to track this information.​

Dr Bhoyar directed that data on works assigned through e‑tenders and Zilla Parishads must be compiled at the District Deputy Registrar level.

​He instructed officials to develop an online registration portal and suggested a mechanism under which payments for projects would not be processed unless the relevant department records the work on this portal.​

According to the minister, a committee will be set up to oversee projects assigned to labour cooperatives by various departments. ​

The committee has been tasked with submitting a report soon on prioritising women’s cooperatives for this labour work. ​

Further action will be taken based on its recommendations.​

--IANS

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