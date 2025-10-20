Dawood wants the fear back, D-Gang sets up extortion cells to revive underworld clout

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Even as mafia don Dawood Ibrahim continues to enjoy the hospitality offered to him by Pakistan, fears of an underworld resurgence in India are cropping up.

The Dawood Ibrahim syndicate is in desperate need of attention, and this has made them scale up extortion threats in various parts of the country.

The fear of Dawood had died down considerably, and this had led to a lull in operations, especially in Maharashtra, the main hub of the syndicate.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the D-Gang thrived on fear, but now with that factor down, the syndicate is finding it hard to operate.

Dawood Ibrahim, who thrives on the narcotics business, is feeling the heat after the Indian government launched an all-out war against the drug mafia. There have been scores of busts in recent months, and the D-Gang has been facing huge losses.

Police officials probing cases relating to the gang say that since the number of drug busts has gone up considerably, the Dawood network is losing grip.

This has also resulted in the number of recruits going down drastically. The charm of joining the underworld has died down a lot, and this is hurting Dawood and his network. In order to operate seamlessly in India, the gang is in need of more members who could carry out the drug business. There is a massive shortage of manpower, and this is hampering operations largely.

Officials say that the Dawood gang does not seem powerful any longer. The clout within the police, political and Bollywood circles is dying. This is largely to do with the fact that the operations that the gang has been carrying out in recent times are dying down.

Hence, Dawood and his cronies in Pakistan decided to re-strategise. It was decided to slow down the drug business temporarily until they can recruit many more into their fold. The idea now is to run an abduction and extortion racket. This would not only bring in the money, but the fear of the underworld would return.

The gang has decided to indulge in high-profile abductions and then seek ransom.

Further, it was also decided to set up extortion cells in different parts of the country and seek money.

Officials say that this is not so much about the money. The D-Gang has ample money, but feels that the fear factor is not there. It wants to bring back those days when the underworld was thriving in the 1980s. At that time, many were impressed with the manner in which the underworld worked. The very fact that fear could be driven into the minds of the people itself was a caveat for the youngsters to join the underworld.

Hence, it was decided by the D-Gang, based in Karachi, to set up as many extortion cells as possible across the country. The biggest focus of the gang while setting up these cells would be in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is tracking these cells. Recently, the Crime Branch busted one such gang that was being operated at the behest of Dawood Ibrahim. This cell was being handled by Sajid Electricwala and his associate Shabbir Siddiqui. Last week, too the a case came to light where the D-Gang had demanded Rs 5 crore from cricketer Rinku Singh. The cricketer’s team has been receiving threats on a regular basis, demanding extortion money.

In another case, Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, had received threats demanding a ransom of Rs 10 crore. Two accused, Mohammad Dilshad and Mohammed David, were arrested in Trinidad and Tobago with the help of Interpol. The case too was linked to the Dawood network.

These rising incidents are a clear sign that Dawood Ibrahim wants to bring the underworld back in India. In order to do so, he is setting up extortion cells with the intention of creating fear and panic in the minds of the people.

--IANS

vicky/vd