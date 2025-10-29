‘Dancing runs in Gandhi family’: Giriraj Singh slams Rahul over his remarks against PM Modi

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) After Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, Union Textile Minister hit back, saying he is insulting Sanatan Dharma and the faith of Hindus.

“Rahul Gandhi himself doesn’t know whether he is a Parsi, Christian, or Hindu. Dancing runs in his family. His comments on Chhath and the Prime Minister are an insult to Sanatan Dharma and Hindus. The people of Bihar will give him a befitting reply,” Giriraj Singh said.

Singh further warned that any attempt to mock religious beliefs would be met with strong public resistance.

“We will not tolerate the insult to Chhath and Sanatan Dharma. The people will respond with a stone for a brick,” he said.

Earlier in the day, LoP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a joint rally with Grand Alliance CM face Tejashwi Yadav, said, “Narendra Modi is not concerned about anything right now; he only cares about votes. If you say, PM Modi, show us how to dance on stage, we’ll vote for you,’ he will dance on stage. He will do anything to win the votes of the people of Bihar.”

LoP Rahul Gandhi also accused the Prime Minister of creating drama in the name of Chhath Puja, a revered festival of faith in Bihar.

“During Chhath, people were bathing in the polluted Yamuna, while Narendra Modi was bathing in a special swimming pool. He has nothing to do with Chhath or Bihar — he only cares about votes,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the BJP and the Nitish Kumar-led government had deceived the poor and backward people of Bihar.

“The double-engine government in Bihar must be overthrown. They have conspired to defraud the poor, the farmers, and the backward classes,” he said.

The rally in Muzaffarpur saw large participation from Congress and RJD supporters as LoP Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav continued their joint campaign against the NDA ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

